Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

