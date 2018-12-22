Legal & General Group Plc Has $171.93 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $171,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $1,174,652,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $245,762,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $225,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,111.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,458,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after buying an additional 2,433,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,286.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

