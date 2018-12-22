Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 49,539 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $180,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 230,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $92.12 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/legal-general-group-plc-purchases-49539-shares-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.