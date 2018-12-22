Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $195,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

