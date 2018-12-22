Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

BATRK opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,674,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 67.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 55.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

