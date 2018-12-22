Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.30

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 67451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

