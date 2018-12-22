LightChain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One LightChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LightChain has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. LightChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $286,032.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.02707678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00146668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00177974 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026014 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026032 BTC.

LightChain Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

