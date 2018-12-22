Lina Review (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Lina Review (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Lina Review has a total market cap of $0.00 and $330,666.00 worth of Lina Review was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lina Review has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lina Review coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $10.42, $18.98 and $50.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.02685712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00146511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00178313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026155 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Lina Review Coin Profile

Lina Review’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Lina Review’s official website is lina.review. Lina Review’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling Lina Review

Lina Review can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $70.83, $10.42, $7.59, $11.91, $50.68, $18.98, $33.89, $31.10, $24.71, $20.33 and $13.92. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina Review directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lina Review should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lina Review using one of the exchanges listed above.

