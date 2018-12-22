LKQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14,848% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LKQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,526,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after buying an additional 85,952 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 39.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,573,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

