LOGiQ Asset Management (AHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc (CVE:AHF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

About LOGiQ Asset Management (CVE:AHF)

Aston Hill Financial Inc is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, private equity funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. The Company manages portfolios for institutional investors and provides portfolio advisory services. It provides financial services for both individual and institutional clients, such as Aston Hill Securities, which is an investment dealer providing professional, personalized investment advice and services to private investors; Aston Hill Institutional Partners, which provides investment management solutions for institutional clients, including pension funds, endowments, foundations and corporations, and Aston Hill Capital Markets Inc which is a financial products investment firm that creates and manages investment vehicles.

