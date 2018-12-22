Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Patrick Vaughan Sells 250,000 Shares

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £447,500 ($584,738.01).

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Friday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

