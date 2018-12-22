LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,817 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,088,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,880,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 330,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of KXI opened at $45.57 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.7156 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

