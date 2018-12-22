LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,937,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 735.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,055,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $109.86 and a one year high of $135.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/lpl-financial-llc-reduces-position-in-vanguard-russell-1000-vone.html.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.