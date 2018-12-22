Luna Coin Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Luna Coin has a market cap of $2,857.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.02632142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00148659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00181259 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024976 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025020 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

