Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 130,802 Shares of Meet Group Inc (MEET) Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 130,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $498,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 170,727 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $677,786.19.

On Friday, October 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,418.24.

On Friday, October 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 155,229 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $683,007.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 171,529 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $751,297.02.

On Friday, October 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 87,415 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $412,598.80.

On Friday, October 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 247,567 shares of Meet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,678.09.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $3.84 on Friday. Meet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

