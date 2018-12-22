LXi REIT PLC (LXI) Insider Acquires £5,672.40 in Stock

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 4,727 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £5,672.40 ($7,412.00).

Stephen Hubbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 16th, Stephen Hubbard acquired 30,000 shares of LXi REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,296.35).

On Friday, September 28th, Stephen Hubbard acquired 4,934 shares of LXi REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £5,624.76 ($7,349.75).

LXI stock opened at GBX 1.19 ($0.02) on Friday. LXi REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.25 ($1.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

About LXi REIT

The Company invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

