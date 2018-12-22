Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 102,707 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,707 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $2,920,504. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

