Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,442 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $37.57 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

