Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 351,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $29.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/mackenzie-financial-corp-takes-position-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.