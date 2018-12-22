Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of MFNC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/mackinac-financial-co-mfnc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.