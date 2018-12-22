Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $57,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 18.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 106.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 25.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.42. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Belden announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Longbow Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roel Vestjens purchased 447 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,201.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

