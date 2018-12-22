Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $52,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $93,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 13,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $410,236.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,291.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,596. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HR opened at $29.03 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

