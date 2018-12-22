Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

