Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,484,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,725,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

MGTA stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply