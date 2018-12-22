Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,484,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,725,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

MGTA stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

