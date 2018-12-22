MagicCoin Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $97,412.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MagicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About MagicCoin

MAGE is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,293,157 coins and its circulating supply is 7,543,157 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io.

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

