Man Group plc Has $13.01 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 58.com were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 58.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 58.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 58.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 58.com by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA opened at $51.25 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Man Group plc Has $13.01 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (WUBA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/man-group-plc-has-13-01-million-holdings-in-58-com-inc-wuba.html.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.