Man Group plc Sells 37,648 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the company a “buy hsii” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.32 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

