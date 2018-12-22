MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) and Barings BDC (BBDC) Head-To-Head Survey

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

59.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC -50.26% 1.51% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.32 $255.00 million $0.20 7.65 Barings BDC $123.00 million 3.68 -$28.65 million $1.55 5.70

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAN GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Barings BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.23%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.