Manna (MANNA) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $702,828.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00061083 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,453,038 coins and its circulating supply is 504,109,066 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

