Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of MFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

