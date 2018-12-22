Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $26,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 913,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,587,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/manulife-financial-co-mfc-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.