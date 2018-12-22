Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $378,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.74 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

