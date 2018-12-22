Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews acquired 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.17 per share, with a total value of $505,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at $505,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,156,758. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

