Marshall Wace LLP Sells 171,494 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

CUBE stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

