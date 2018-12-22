Marshall Wace LLP Takes $614,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,571,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,785,000 after buying an additional 300,776 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

