Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $185,040.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,650.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kraton in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE:KRA opened at $19.74 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). Kraton had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $523.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

