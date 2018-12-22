Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Gerdau SA (GGB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,287,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 115.1% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700,000 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Gerdau by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 13,096,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gerdau by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Gerdau by 667.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 112.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,235 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

GGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Gerdau SA (GGB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/marshall-wace-north-america-l-p-decreases-position-in-gerdau-sa-ggb.html.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.