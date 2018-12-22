Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 524,539 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 505,014 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 146,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.44. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Laidlaw started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

