Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 896,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,161. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $869.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.