Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Masari has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00004517 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Masari has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $3,097.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024468 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 8,757,412 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

