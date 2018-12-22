Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,901,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,055 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after acquiring an additional 501,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,266,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

MAS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

