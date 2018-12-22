Mastercard’s (MA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2018 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.55.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.19. 8,362,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

