Match Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Match Group has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,470,000 after buying an additional 855,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,015,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,073,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,167,000 after buying an additional 807,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 747,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

