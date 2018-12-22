Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0974 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $635,086.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00792691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 404.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HADAX, HitBTC, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.