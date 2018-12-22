Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-holdings-lessened-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.