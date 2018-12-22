Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

