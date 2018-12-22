Medifast Inc (MED) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $119.13 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $260.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.84%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hoer acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.28 per share, with a total value of $149,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,779.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

