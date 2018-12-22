Medtronic PLC (MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

