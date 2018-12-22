Meggitt (MGGT) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 538.38 ($7.03).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.11) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 430.90 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.93).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

