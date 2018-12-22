Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.86

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 12205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per Unit, primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties, including the Initial Properties, through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

